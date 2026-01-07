Trump Calls for $1.5 Trillion to Build a ‘Dream Military’ — A 50% Increase from Previous Proposal

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a staggering 50% increase to the previously proposed military budget to bring the total up to $1.5 trillion.

In the Wednesday afternoon Truth Social post, Trump claimed the budget increase was “for the good of our country,” citing “very troubled and dangerous times”:

After long and difficult negotiations with Senators, Congressmen, Secretaries, and other Political Representatives, I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars. This will allow us to build the “Dream Military” that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe.

Further down the post, the president said the U.S. government will be able to make such a huge increase due to additional revenue supposedly brought in from his sweeping tariffs: