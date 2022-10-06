Trump Celebrates ‘Liddle’ Ben Sasse’s’ Retirement, ‘Looks Forward’ to Working With the GOP to ‘Get a REAL Senator’ in Nebraska

Former President Donald Trump celebrated the resignation of Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) on Thursday, who once slammed Trump for “kissing dictators’ butts” and “flirting with white supremacists.”

“Great news for the United States Senate, and our Country itself. Liddle’ Ben Sasse, the lightweight Senator from the great State of Nebraska, will be resigning,” wrote Trump on his Truth Social.

“If he knew he was going to resign so early in his term, why did he run in the first place? But it’s still great news! The University of Florida will soon regret their decision to hire him as their President….” Trump continued, adding:

….We have enough weak and ineffective RINOs in our midst. I look forward to working with the terrific Republican Party of Nebraska to get a REAL Senator to represent the incredible People of that State, not another Fake RINO!

Sasse voted to impeach Trump during his second impeachment trial over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Sasse was overwhelmingly reelected in 2020 and is reportedly leaving the U.S. Senate to be president of the University of Florida.

In October 2020, audio leaked of Sasse tearing into Trump during a town hall with Nebraska voters. Sasse slammed the then-president for mistreating women and claimed Trump “mocks evangelicals behind closed doors.”

In an audio call to his constituents, GOP Sen. Ben Sasse strongly criticized President Trump on an array of issues and said the President “kisses dictators’ butts” and has “flirted with White supremacists.” CNN’s @jaketapper and @mkraju discuss https://t.co/tbeUatHcvx pic.twitter.com/dEfsc35an6 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) October 15, 2020

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com