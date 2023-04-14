Fox News’s Cavuto Rips ‘Insulting’ Attack Ads Like Trump’s Anti-DeSantis Commercial: ‘I Just Find It Idiotic’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto is not a fan of attack ads such as the one Donald Trump is running against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is regarded as a potential challenger for the 2024 Republican nomination.

The ad, which ran on Fox News, CNN, and Newsmax on Friday, alludes to a report stating DeSantis once at pudding with his fingers in front of staffers. It shows a man doing just that while a voiceover attacks his record on Social Security.

Trump’s Make America Great Again PAC is behind the aesthetically “revolting” spot.

Cavuto played the ad on Friday’s Your World and also cited comments by Trump about his former attorney general, Bill Barr, calling him “slovenly.” The host also cited a Truth Social post from Trump mocking former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie after he was photographed at a Roy Rogers.

“Seems fixated on this stuff, but it does seem childish,” Cavuto told Daron Shaw of the Fox News decision desk.

“It does,” Shaw replied. “The former president’s a little like that junior high school bully who managed to find the one thing about everybody’s appearance that, you know, that made them uncomfortable, that made them insecure, and would hone in on that to sort of elevate himself and make them feel bad.”

Cavuto aired a Democratic political attack ad against Christie from 2009 in which the narrator said he “threw his weight around.”

“I don’t care how people feel about these candidates or points of view,” the host said. “But my only point in saying this is, it’s childish. It’s just stupid. It is insulting not only, you know, to push ads and promotions like this, but to think the American people would buy it or should be exposed to it – I know I’m naive. I just find it idiotic.”

