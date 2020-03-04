comScore

Trump ‘Cluelessly’ Retweets Brit Hume Post Predicting President Will Unify Democrats Against Him

By Charlie NashMar 4th, 2020, 9:57 am

Mandel Ngan/AFP/ Getty Images

President Donald Trump retweeted a post from Fox News’ Brit Hume, Wednesday, which predicted the president will unify Democrats against him.

In response to a Washington Examiner article titled, “Calls for unity cannot hide stark cultural differences inside the Democratic Party,” Hume commented, “Good insight here. But there is one unifying factor that will be there in the fall: Donald J. Trump.”

President Trump then awkwardly retweeted Hume’s post.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo mocked President Trump for retweeting the post, responding, “Why did trump RT this? He likes the idea that dislike of him can unite democrats?”

