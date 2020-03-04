President Donald Trump retweeted a post from Fox News’ Brit Hume, Wednesday, which predicted the president will unify Democrats against him.

In response to a Washington Examiner article titled, “Calls for unity cannot hide stark cultural differences inside the Democratic Party,” Hume commented, “Good insight here. But there is one unifying factor that will be there in the fall: Donald J. Trump.”

Good insight here. But there is one unifying factor that will be there in the fall: Donald J. Trump. https://t.co/7MlC3iZpET — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 3, 2020

President Trump then awkwardly retweeted Hume’s post.

Trump cluelessly retweets Brit Hume saying that Trump will unify the Democrats against him. pic.twitter.com/eWEA00eh5y — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) March 4, 2020

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo mocked President Trump for retweeting the post, responding, “Why did trump RT this? He likes the idea that dislike of him can unite democrats?”

Why did trump RT this? He likes the idea that dislike of him can unite democrats? https://t.co/tXRiZs87mB — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 4, 2020

