Trump Defender Cites Infamous Murder Trials To Argue For Change Of Venue: ‘Look At the Oklahoma City Bombings’

Republican West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Donald Trump should be granted a change of venue for his trial that is currently scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C.

The former president was arraigned last week in the nation’s capital after being charged with four counts related to his actions following the 2020 election, which Trump falsely claimed was rigged against him. In the two months following the contest, he sought to stay in power by pressuring public officials in states he lost to overturn their election results. He pleaded not guilty.

Appearing on Monday’s American Agenda on Newsmax, Morrisey addressed Trump’s intention to request a change of venue because, he says, he cannot receive a fair trial in heavily Democratic D.C. The attorney general argued the trial should be moved to West Virginia.

“There are a couple of different places,” Morrisey said. “We have federal courthouses in eight locations in West Virginia. Martinsburg is 77 miles away. But there are also other locations as well, that I think would be able to handle a trial of this magnitude.”

Morrisey went on to cite the infamous murder trials of Timothy McVeigh, O.J. Simpson, and D.C. sniper John Allen Muhammad. He also threw in the trial of the police officers who beat Rodney King.

“Remember, there is precedent for this happening,” he continued. “You can look at the Oklahoma City bombings. You could look at Rodney King. You could look at O.J. You can look at D.C. snipers. They do this when they’re trying to ensure that there’s not going to be prejudice exerted in the trial. So, I think this makes a lot of sense. It’s good for both the prosecution and it’s good for President Trump.”

Earlier on Monday, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said the Oklahoma City comparison is inapt.

“If you think back to the 1990s, the bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City, that case was going to be tried in the courthouse across the street in Oklahoma, which was damaged and people were injured,” he explained. “In that case, it was so extreme that it had to be moved to Colorado.”

