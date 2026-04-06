Trump Tells SCOTUS to ‘Study’ Mark Levin Show on ‘Money-Making’ Birthright ‘HOAX’

President Donald Trump attacked the Supreme Court in a social media post on Monday morning as he called on justices to rethink birthright citizenship and “study” a segment by his ally at Fox News, Mark Levin.

The president branded birthright citizenship a “money-making HOAX” as his administration’s push to restrict the policy faces mounting legal scrutiny.

Taking to Truth Social after midnight, the president took aim at both the court and long-standing interpretations of the Constitution, urging justices to rethink the issue just days after they appeared largely skeptical of oral arguments advanced by his lawyer.

Trump wrote:

It’s too bad that the Supreme Court can’t watch and study the Mark Levin Show tonight on the Birthright Citizenship Scam. If they saw it they would never allow that money making HOAX to continue. THEY SHOULD USE THEIR POWERS OF COMMON SENSE FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY. They failed miserably on Tariffs, needlessly costing the USA Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in potential rebates for the benefit haters and scammers. Why??? Don’t do it again! The Country can only withstand so many bad decisions from a Court that just doesn’t seem to care.

Trump’s post, pointing to the segment, is a further escalation as his administration seeks to challenge a legal principle rooted in the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil. The Supreme Court affirmed that interpretation in an 1898 ruling but Trump has repeatedly countered that the provision was never intended to apply broadly.

“Birthright Citizenship has to do with the babies of slaves, not Chinese Billionaires who have 56 kids, all of whom ‘become’ American Citizens,” he said in a different post on Tuesday. “One of the many Great Scams of our time!”

The dispute has now returned to the Supreme Court, where early oral arguments on Wednesday suggested several justices are wary of narrowing the long-established doctrine. In a highly unusual move, Trump also attended the proceedings in person, becoming the first sitting president in recorded history to observe a Supreme Court case directly tied to one of his own major policy initiatives.

During Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News late Sunday, the host said he felt that the U.S. had “forgotten” the purpose of the 14th Amendment, which he argued “was to ensure that Blacks were treated equally as citizens after the civil war” after some southern states “refused to comply.”

“I think we’ve turned it into an immigration amendment and worse than that an illegal immigration and illegal alien rights amendment,” he said.

His guest Gene Hamilton, co-founder and president of America First Legal, who also served under Trump’s first administration, agreed and argued that other interpretations of the 14th Amendment were “insanity.”

“Unfortunately as we saw this week, at least if you are a person who reads the tea leaves from Supreme Court oral arguments, it seemed as though some of our justices, who we should be able to rely upon, did not in fact buy into this common sense understanding of the purpose of the 14th Amendment in this text, subject to the jurisdiction thereof. Somehow it does not mean exactly what the drafters intended it to mean,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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