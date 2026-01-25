Trump Fumes Democrat-Backed ‘Chaos’ Led to Tragic Deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti — Urges Dems to Not Encourage ‘Leftwing Agitators’

President Donald Trump called on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and other Democratic leaders to work with his administration on the “rapid removal of all Criminal Illegal Alien in our Country” — and to not encourage “Leftwing Agitators to unlawfully obstruct” ICE and Border Patrol operations.

Trump said Democrat-backed “chaos” has led to two Americans “tragically” dying in recent weeks in a Truth Social post on Sunday evening — referring to the shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. He also urged Dems to follow a multi-step plan to work with immigration agents that he shared in a separate post.

He shared his plan one day after Pretti was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis; the shooting has been heavily criticized by many Democrats and citizens, while others — like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent — said it was a tragic event that could have been avoided if Pretti was not carrying a gun when he interfered with the operation.

“I am hereby calling on Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and EVERY Democrat Governor and Mayor in the United States of America to formally cooperate with the Trump Administration to enforce our Nation’s Laws, rather than resist and stoke the flames of Division, Chaos, and Violence,” Trump said at the start of his Truth Social post.

Trump then shared the following 4 steps he said they should follow:

Governor Walz and Mayor Frey should turn over all Criminal Illegal Aliens that are currently incarcerated in their State Prisons and Jails to Federal Authorities, along with all Illegal Criminals with an active warrant or known Criminal History, for Immediate Deportation. 2. State and Local Law Enforcement must agree to turn over all Illegal Aliens arrested by Local Police. 3. Local Police must assist Federal Law Enforcement in apprehending and detaining Illegal Aliens who are wanted for Crimes. 4. Democrat Politicians must partner with the Federal Government to protect American Citizens in the rapid removal of all Criminal Illegal Aliens in our Country. Some Democrats, in places like Memphis, Tennessee, or Washington, D.C., have done so, resulting in safer streets for ALL.

He added he wanted Congress to immediately pass legislation to end sanctuary city policies. The president said that is the “root cause” of all the fighting about illegal immigration.

“American Cities should be Safe Sanctuaries for Law Abiding American Citizens ONLY, not Illegal Alien Criminals who broke our Nation’s Laws,” he posted.

His post came shortly after Walz compared Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration to Nazi officers capturing Anne Frank in World War II.

Trump then went off on “Crooked” Joe Biden and other Democratic lawmakers in a follow up post, saying they laid the foundation for the shooting deaths of Good and Pretti by not enforcing immigration laws.

He said red states like Texas are working with federal immigration agents to remove violent illegal criminals an have dealt with “ZERO protests, riots, or chaos.” Trump said blue states like Minnesota should do the same thing.

He posted:

Meanwhile, Democrat run Sanctuary Cities and States are REFUSING to cooperate with ICE, and they are actually encouraging Leftwing Agitators to unlawfully obstruct their operations to arrest the Worst of the Worst People! By doing this, Democrats are putting Illegal Alien Criminals over Taxpaying, Law-Abiding Citizens, and they have created dangerous circumstances for EVERYONE involved.

Trump added that “tragically, two American Citizens have lost their lives as a result of this Democrat ensued chaos.”

