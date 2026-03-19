Steve Cohen Throws Down With Kash Patel Over Fired Counterterrorism Agents In Tense Hearing

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) grilled FBI Director Kash Patel over recent reports that he fired a dozen agents from the counterterrorism task force working on Iran.

Cohen began his questioning of Patel during a Thursday Intelligence hearing, saying, “How many days before we invaded Iran did you know we would launch an invasion?”

Patel replied, “We can get into those details in a classified setting, but I work with my colleagues across the spectrum here to give me advanced warning so that we can reinforce our–”

Cohen cut back in, “Was it two days, three days, a month?”

“It was sometime before that, sir—sometime before that,” Patel clarified.

“With that knowledge, why did you fire at least a dozen agents in Counterintelligence Unit 12 that specializes in Iran counterintelligence, which makes us much less secure and safe with this war going on from Iranian attacks potentially against our country?” Cohen then pressed.

“As I said earlier, Congressman, I don’t work on timelines when these terminations occur. There are internal investigations conducted by the career staff at the FBI that highlight unethical or inappropriate conduct, and it’s up to me to make the decision. But our Iran Threats Mission Center has never been more resourced. As I’ve highlighted, a 43% increase in counterespionage arrests from Iran alone and 360 ongoing terrorism investigations with Iran-affiliated entities,” Patel replied.

Cohen pushed back, “And the people you fired—those 12 people—they were experts on Iran, were they not?”

Patel replied, “I don’t believe so.”

Cohen pressed again, “They worked in counterintelligence, did they not?”

“I’m taking you at your word, sir. I’m not familiar with every single worker,” Patel replied.

Cohen raised his voice, “You’re the chief director. I’m not. You should know the answer. You fired the people. Where did they work?”

Patel insisted, “People were terminated for violating their ethical obligations and the high standards that they upheld.”

“Was the ethical violation they dealt with the case of the classified documents that were found in the bathroom at Mar-a-Lago? Was that the ethical issue?” Cohen hit back.

Patel concluded, “As I said earlier, all those matters are pending litigation, so I’m not going to comment on them.”

CNN reported in early March that Patel fired “a dozen agents and staff members from a counterintelligence unit tasked with monitoring threats from Iran, according to two sources familiar with the matter. They were ousted for a simple reason: Each was involved in the investigation of President Donald Trump’s alleged retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.”

Watch the clip above.

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