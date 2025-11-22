Trump Fumes in Late Night All-Caps Spree Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Other Dems ‘SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW’ — and ‘MANY GREAT LEGAL SCHOLARS AGREE’

Another day, another verbal pummeling.

President Donald Trump once again lambasted the six Democratic lawmakers who urged military and intelligence members to “refuse illegal orders,” saying in a late night Truth Social post on Saturday the congress members “SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW.”

The president’s all-caps post at 11:17 p.m. ET ripped the lawmakers for “ROAMING THE FAKE NEWS NETWORKS TRYING TO EXPLAIN WHAT THEY SAID WAS OK.”

He continued, “IT WASN’T, AND IT NEVER WILL BE! IT WAS SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL, AND SEDITION IS A MAJOR CRIME. THERE CAN BE NO OTHER INTERPRETATION OF WHAT THEY SAID!”

It’s unclear which programs the president was referring to, though; the six lawmakers did not appear on any of the major news shows on Saturday.

The president, of course, was referring to the video posted by Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) on Tuesday, where she and five other lawmakers said that “threats to the Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but right here at home.”

“You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” the lawmakers said, as they took turns reading lines from the same statement.

The other Democrats in the video were Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Those lawmakers served in the Navy, Army, Air Force, or Central Intelligence Agency.

Trump, two days later, branded it “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” that should be “punishable by DEATH.”

The president, in another post on Saturday night soon after, added “MANY GREAT LEGAL SCHOLARS AGREE” with him, “THAT THE DEMOCRAT TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS, AS PRESIDENT, HAVE COMMITTED A CRIME OF SERIOUS PROPORTION!”

His recent comments have been ripped by some in the media. CNN’s Jake Tapper, for example, slammed the president’s comments on Friday, saying they were “wildly inappropriate and potentially dangerous.”

Sean Hannity, on the other hand, seemed to agree with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche when he was on his Fox News program on Wednesday, when Blanche said he felt a federal investigation into the lawmakers was warranted.