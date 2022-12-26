On Monday, Donald Trump declared that he “specifically asked” his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner not to be a part of his 2024 presidential campaign – claiming news reports that the couple snubbed the former president are “Fake News.”

In mid-November, the usually Trump-friendly New York Post published a headline declaring, “Trump begging Jared, Ivanka to join him on stage for campaign launch: sources.”

The report by Ian Mohr and Samuel Chamberlain opened with the line, “‘Javanka’ seem to want no part of Trump 2024.”

“Former President Donald Trump spent part of daughter Tiffany’s lavish Mar-a-Lago wedding this past weekend trying to convince his much-loved elder daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner to be with him on stage when he announces his third consecutive run for the presidency at the Palm Beach resort Tuesday night, sources told The Post Monday,” added the Post, jesting:

So far, the man known for “The Art of the Deal” has not closed this one.

Trump, over a month and a half later, apparently is still a bit sour over the suggestion that his own daughter is not supporting his so-far flailing campaign. Jared and Ivanka were noticeably absent from Trump’s campaign launch in November. Trump addressed the issue, writing on Truth Social:

Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it – too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond. There has never been anything like this “ride” before, and they should not be further subjected to it. I ran twice, getting millions more Votes the second time (RIGGED), & am doing it again!

