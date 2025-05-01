Trump Mocks Real Estate Developer for Having ‘Trophy Wife’

President Donald Trump mocked the late New York real estate developer William Levitt for having a “trophy wife” on Thursday during a speech to graduates of the University of Alabama.

“Don’t lose your momentum,” advised Trump during his speech. “You just want to keep it going, and you have to know if you are losing it, you have to know when you’re losing it, so maybe you stop, and maybe it’s time to stop.”

He continued:

I’ll just tell you a little story about a great real estate developer named William Levitt. He built Levittown. Some of you might live in a Levittown. He was the biggest developer in the whole country in the 1940s and so– and he built these jobs. He started with one house, then two houses, then twenty houses, then thousands and thousands of houses, and a company came along and they said, “We’re gonna make you an offer to buy your company,” and they offered him a lot of money. A lot of money, more money than he ever thought he could make, and he retired. Lost his momentum. He retired and he led a beautiful life. He had a wife. I must tell you, it was his second wife. It was a trophy wife. What can I say? I don’t like telling you everything, but we’re all friends, right? Can we talk? We’re all friends. He had a trophy wife and he lived a different life. He moved to the south of France, but he lived a– it was a life of tremendous luxury.

Trump then told the graduates how Levitt eventually became bored with his retirement, got back into real estate development, lost his momentum, and eventually became saddled with large amounts of debt.

