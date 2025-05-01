Trump Squeaks During Bizarre Weightlifting Reenactment: ‘Mom, I’m Gonna Do It’

President Donald Trump gave a college commencement address that was virtually indistinguishable from a rally speech on Thursday night.

Speaking to the class of 2025 at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, the president replayed his greatest hits, including his false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election and his boasts about billionaires who are “kissing my ass.” Trump also railed against transgender women playing collegiate and professional sports. At one point, he claimed to have watched a weightlifting contest in which a trans woman easily defeated her opponent, who struggled mightily:

You ever see the weightlifting where they have a record that wasn’t broken in 18 years? And they have– should I imitate it? You know, my wife gets very upset when I do this. She said, “Darling, it’s not presidential.” And it’s, yeah, but people like it. [LAUGHTER] Should I do it or not? All right, I’m in trouble when I get home, but that’s ok. What the hell? I’ve been in lots of trouble before But no, you look at the weightlifting where 18 years it stands And they have this young woman and her parents are right where you are in the front row And they’re so proud of her and it’s like 209 pounds and she’s gonna lift that the record stood for– think of it 18 years and they put an eighth of an ounce here and an eighth of an ounce here. Little tiny little bit. And she’s gonna do it. “Mom, I love you, I’m gonna do it for you, Mom.” And she goes and she lifts and she gets it. “Mom, I’m gonna do it, Mom. Eeeee! Ugh.” Can’t do it.

Trump first busted out the weightlifting routine during a campaign rally in April 2023 – minus the squeaking.

Elsewhere in his commencement address, the president regaled the Zoomer crowd with tales of long-dead New York real estate developer William Leavitt and Leavitt’s “trophy wife.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.