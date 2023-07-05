Trump Muses That DeSantis Is Hurting His Future 2028 Chances: ‘No Crowds, No Enthusiasm, No Interest’

Former president Donald Trump panned his rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for his “performance” during his campaign activities on July 4, musing that he was hurting his chances of securing the nomination in 2028.

“Ron DeSanctimonious is getting absolutely ‘demolished’ for yesterday’s performance in New Hampshire,” wrote Trump on Truth Social. “No crowds, no enthusiasm, no interest. His Campaign is in total disarray. He’s hurting himself very badly for 2028. See, loyalty does matter with Patriots!”

On Independence Day, DeSantis marched in two Granite State parades alongside his family and supporters. According to Fox News, DeSantis received “a lot of cheers — but some jeers as well” along the parade route.

Even before the DeSantis officially decided to enter the race, Trump had identified his former ally as the candidate most likely to unseat him from the top of the Republican ticket, trying out several nicknames, including “DeSanctimonious” and “Meatball Ron” for the popular Florida governor.

DeSantis trails Trump by a little over 30 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average of the primary field. That’s a disappointing figure for the DeSantis campaign considering the fact that he trailed Trump by half that at the end of March, although he still retains a significant lead over other challengers to Trump.

In New Hampshire and Iowa, the first two states to hold primary contests, DeSantis has slightly less significant deficits of 26.6 and 21.3 points to overcome.

