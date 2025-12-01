Trump Puts Senate GOP on Blast, Demands They End ‘Gridlock’

President Donald Trump put Republicans in the Senate on blast, Monday, demanding that they end their “gridlock” and vote to terminate the filibuster.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote:

Obama sycophant, the former Attorney General of the United States, who did so much to hurt our Country, and who weaponized the Obama Administration against the Republican Party (and ME!), Eric Holder (known as “FAST AND FURIOUS”) just gave a Speech where he emphatically stated, above all else, that Democrats will PACK the Supreme Court of the United States if they get the chance. The word is, he wants 21 Radical Left Activist Judges, not being satisfied with the heretofore 15 that they were seeking. It will be 21, they will destroy our Constitution, and there’s not a thing that the Republicans can do about it unless we TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, which will lead to an easy WIN of the Midterms, and an even easier WIN in the Presidential Election of 2028. Why would the Republicans even think about giving them this opportunity? The American People don’t want gridlock, they want their Leaders to GET THINGS DONE — TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, AND HAVE THE MOST SUCCESSFUL FOUR YEARS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY, BY FAR, WITH NOT EVEN THE HINT OF A SHUTDOWN OF OUR GREAT NATION ON JANUARY 30TH!

Last month, Trump posted a similar message to Senate Republicans, warning that the 2026 midterm elections would be “brutal” if they were unable to terminate the filibuster and get legislation passed.

“The Democrats are far more likely to win the Midterms, and the next Presidential Election, if we don’t do the Termination of the Filibuster (The Nuclear Option!), because it will be impossible for Republicans to get Common Sense Policies done with these Crazed Democrat Lunatics being able to block everything by withholding their votes,” warned Trump. “FOR THREE YEARS, NOTHING WILL BE PASSED, AND REPUBLICANS WILL BE BLAMED. Elections, including the Midterms, will be rightfully brutal.”

He concluded, “If we do terminate the Filibuster, we will get EVERYTHING approved, like no Congress in History.”

Trump also promised that if the Republicans terminated the filibuster, the Democrats would “likely never attain power” again.

Senate Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), however, have insisted that “the votes aren’t there” to terminate the filibuster.