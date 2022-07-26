Trump Rages at the New York Times Over Op-ed on His ‘Possible ‘Weakening’ Power’

Former President Donald Trump raged at the New York Times on Tuesday morning over an article by Ross Douthat from over the weekend titled, “Why Trump Is Weakening.”

“Incredible how The New York Times just never gives up. One of their third-rate columnists wrote a story on Saturday saying that, despite almost universal victories in every major race, Trump may be losing his power,” began Trump in the statement shared via his Save America PAC.

“The article, written by Ross Douthat, doesn’t cover ‘minor’ events like the fact that on Tuesday, in the Great State of Maryland, Dan Cox, a person not known but strongly Endorsed by me, absolutely destroyed the Endorsed and highly campaigned for candidate of RINO Governor Larry Hogan,” Trump added in the lengthy statement.

“This was a big upset,” Trump added, noting, “Fox News said it couldn’t happen!”

Oddly, Douthat’s opinion piece does not mention Trump’s endorsements in the 2022 midterms and instead focuses on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) gaining in strength as he jumps on issues energizing Republicans, while Trump continues to focus on the 2020 election and debunked allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Trump continues to boast of his endorsement in the statement:

Likewise, with my Endorsement, J.D. Vance came from low in the polls to the front of the pack in Ohio. Dr Oz was also losing substantially but went up like a rocket ship once he was Endorsed by me. Ted Budd went from 3% to almost 60%, beating a former Governor by a record amount. Blake Masters in Arizona, was in third place, but because I Endorsed him, he is now leading by big numbers. Likewise, Kari Lake was one of eight candidates, and now she is, perhaps by a wide margin, in first place. In Wisconsin, I Endorsed Tim Michels, a man not well known but extremely successful, and he is now strongly leading for Governor. In Texas, I was 33-0. Every single person I Endorsed won! Likewise, for most other candidates. PERFECT in 23 States so far, UNDEFEATED in all U.S. Senate Primaries (13-0). And now others, in Missouri and Michigan, are waiting for me to Endorse, one way or another. They say, whoever I endorse will win!

Trump then pivots to bash the New York Times for its coverage of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election:

There are far too many races to discuss on our Truth Social platform (which in my opinion is far better than Twitter), but just like The New York Times got a Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax (only to since report that the story was a FAKE, it was a made up fairytale of zero truth or consequence), their story about my possible “weakening” power is Fake News, that doesn’t mention any of these recent Victories. P.S., The Times should give up its “manufactured” Pulitzer Prize for reporting on Russia, Russia, Russia, which was the exact opposite of the facts. They got it all wrong. The only thing they should get a Pulitzer Prize for is writing Fake News. Likewise, The Washington Post!

The Pulitzer Prize board conducted a review of the reporting in both the New York Times and the Washington Post based on Trump’s complaints and released their findings from two different reviews in mid-July.

“The separate reviews converged in their conclusions: that no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes,” the board concluded, roundly rejecting Trump’s complaints.

Trump’s statement then turned back to endorsements and he lamented the power of past endorsements, which helped to re-elect some of his critics in the Republican Party who do not believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

“I will say that there are disadvantages to having this never before seen Endorsement power. I endorsed Mitch McConnell, who was going to lose in a record fashion, and he ended up winning. I endorsed Brian Kemp in Georgia, who was going to come in last place, and he won in a landslide,” Trump wrote. Kemp defeated Trump’s hand-picked candidate former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) earlier in the summer in the GOP primary for governor of Georgia.

“And I Endorsed some others who have not been good to me, but I will never be good to them either,” he added, concluding:

The true story is that my Endorsements have been, by any standard, amazing—stronger than ever seen before in our Country’s history. If the opposite case were true, I would be fine with strong reporting on it, but as long as it’s not, report the News correctly and accurately. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

