Trump Roundly Condemned For Calling Black Manhattan DA a ‘SOROS BACKED ANIMAL’
Former President Donald Trump was roundly condemned on Thursday over a series of bombastic posts on his Truth Social platform, including one that many observers decried as blatantly racist.
In a post, Trump raged at Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who it has been widely reported is likely to indict Trump over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. In the screed, Trump called Bragg, the first Black man ever to be elected to his office, a “SOROS BACKED ANIMAL.”
Notably, according to a search of SnapStream’s cable news feed, neither Fox News nor CNN covered Trump’s post on-air as of the time this article was published, but MSNBC dedicated multiple segments to it.
Right-wing blogger Ian Miles Cheong shared the post and commented, “This is honestly just wild,” adding:
“HE IS A SOROS BACKED ANIMAL,” says Trump of Alvin Bragg, who then refers to the legal system as “THE GESTAPO.”
Historian Kevin Kruse noted the attack “is a nice racist two-fer” – referring to Trump’s claim that Jewish billionaire George Soros backed Bragg.
The head of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt added, “Moreover, referring to a Black prosecutor as an animal is racist and gross. ITs the kind of dog whistle that we’ve come to expect from Trump. It might appeal to white supremacists, but it should be rejected by all decent Americans.”
Trump shared another post on Thursday which showed a split image of Trump swinging a bat on one side and Bragg’s head on the other. The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols slammed the post, writing, “Again, post this far and wide. Make sure that every adult in the United States sees this. Make sure that voters know it, and that Trump’s voters can’t deny it, and that elected Republicans can’t pretend they didn’t see it.”
Nichols, a former professor at the U.S. Naval War College, shared another post from Trump calling for the firing of the various prosecutors investigating him and commented, “As autocrats do.”
Below are more replies to Trump’s attack on Bragg:
