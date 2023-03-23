Trump Roundly Condemned For Calling Black Manhattan DA a ‘SOROS BACKED ANIMAL’

Former President Donald Trump was roundly condemned on Thursday over a series of bombastic posts on his Truth Social platform, including one that many observers decried as blatantly racist.

In a post, Trump raged at Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who it has been widely reported is likely to indict Trump over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. In the screed, Trump called Bragg, the first Black man ever to be elected to his office, a “SOROS BACKED ANIMAL.”

Notably, according to a search of SnapStream’s cable news feed, neither Fox News nor CNN covered Trump’s post on-air as of the time this article was published, but MSNBC dedicated multiple segments to it.

Right-wing blogger Ian Miles Cheong shared the post and commented, “This is honestly just wild,” adding:

“HE IS A SOROS BACKED ANIMAL,” says Trump of Alvin Bragg, who then refers to the legal system as “THE GESTAPO.”

This is honestly just wild. "HE IS A SOROS BACKED ANIMAL," says Trump of Alvin Bragg, who then refers to the legal system as "THE GESTAPO." pic.twitter.com/l9LC47iVdl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 23, 2023

Historian Kevin Kruse noted the attack “is a nice racist two-fer” – referring to Trump’s claim that Jewish billionaire George Soros backed Bragg.

"Soros backed animal" is a nice racist two-fer https://t.co/paNi6XFagC — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 23, 2023

The head of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt added, “Moreover, referring to a Black prosecutor as an animal is racist and gross. ITs the kind of dog whistle that we’ve come to expect from Trump. It might appeal to white supremacists, but it should be rejected by all decent Americans.”

Moreover, referring to a Black prosecutor as an animal is racist and gross. ITs the kind of dog whistle that we've come to expect from Trump. It might appeal to white supremacists, but it should be rejected by all decent Americans. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) March 23, 2023

Trump shared another post on Thursday which showed a split image of Trump swinging a bat on one side and Bragg’s head on the other. The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols slammed the post, writing, “Again, post this far and wide. Make sure that every adult in the United States sees this. Make sure that voters know it, and that Trump’s voters can’t deny it, and that elected Republicans can’t pretend they didn’t see it.”

Again, post this far and wide. Make sure that every adult in the United States sees this. Make sure that voters know it, and that Trump's voters can't deny it, and that elected Republicans can't pretend they didn't see it. https://t.co/J6CXfzHQIZ — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 23, 2023

Nichols, a former professor at the U.S. Naval War College, shared another post from Trump calling for the firing of the various prosecutors investigating him and commented, “As autocrats do.”

As autocrats do https://t.co/yq3aIdzHy3 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 23, 2023

Below are more replies to Trump’s attack on Bragg:

It it a dog whistle to call a Black prosecutor an "animal" controlled by a Jewish financier? Or is it more like an elephant klaxon? pic.twitter.com/ZPuAxtUIaP — Liz Dye (@5DollarFeminist) March 23, 2023

Trump, who has said Black prosecutors are "racist," now calls Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg an "ANIMAL"https://t.co/kNUulSGSf8 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) March 23, 2023

You have to hand it to Trump: in attacking DA Alvin Bragg as a "Soros-backed animal" he manages to combine antisemitism and anti-Black racism into a single, succinct, racist attack. Which, of course, no one in the GOP will condemn as the GOP is now fine with white supremacy. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 23, 2023

The twice-impeached former president calls DA Alvin Bragg "a Soros-backed animal" who "is doing the work of Anarchists and the Devil." I avoid posting Trump's Truth Social tweets. But you can't ignore this degree of anti-Semitism from a former—and possibly future—president. https://t.co/ZDCPW1SHEZ — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) March 23, 2023

Trump calling Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg — a Black man — an “animal” is explicitly racist. Coupling that with his post decrying calls to remain “peaceful”…couldn’t be clearer he wants his unhinged supporters to attack Bragg. Let’s stop dancing around what is happening here. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) March 23, 2023

Trump just posted a very thinly veiled order to his super fans asking them whether being peaceful is justified given that "our country is being destroyed" and that the "animal" Alvin Bragg is closing in. It's his version of "Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?" pic.twitter.com/sYx7t2Wa9k — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) March 23, 2023

Trump just referred to Alvin Bragg — the first Black man ever elected Manhattan District Attorney — as an "animal." Trump is ramping up racist attacks on Black prosecutors as his legal threats grow more serious. https://t.co/TtDNNaekcf — Greg Walters (@thegregwalters) March 23, 2023

