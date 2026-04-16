Trump Says Gas Prices Are ‘Not Very High’ When Asked When Americans Can Expect Relief

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House on Thursday and was asked about gas prices, which he declared are “not very high.”

“Okay, and then on gas prices, how much longer will Americans continue to see these high gas prices?” Trump was asked by a reporter during the lengthy Q&A.

“Well, they’re not very high. If you look at what they were supposed to be in order to get rid of a nuclear weapon, with the danger that entails, so the gas prices have come down very much over the last three, four days,” hit back Trump.

“$4 a gallon still,” replied the reporter.

“I know, you know, that’s what ABC says, but the fact is that if you look, the stock market’s up, everything is doing really well. And the big thing we have to do is we have to make sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, because if they do, you want to talk about problems, you’d have problems. So, very important is that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, and they’ve agreed to that. Iran’s agreed to it, and they’ve agreed to do it very powerfully,” Trump replied.

According to AAA, the national average cost of a gallon of gas on Thursday was $4.093, with the highest price in California at $5.864 and the lowest in Oklahoma at $3.435.

Watch the clip above.

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