Trump Says His Voice Is Hoarse Because ‘I Blew My Stack’ Shouting At ‘Stupid’ People

President Donald Trump’s voice was notably hoarse during an Oval Office presser Monday, and one of the first questions from reporters was to ask about the reason why.

After a question about the upcoming World Cup games, NBC White House correspondent Garrett Haake said he had a question about Venezuela but asked about Trump’s voice first, and the room cracked up at the president’s response — and a misheard word.

HAAKE: Mr. President, a question about Venezuela — But can I just first ask, the health of the president is always news. Your voice sounds a little rough. Are you feeling all right?

TRUMP: I feel great. I was shouting at people because, they were stupid about something having to do with trade in a country, and I straightened it out, but I blew my stack at these people — it’s so stupid.

[laughter]

HAAKE: Well, it sounds like there’s a follow-up there, but can I ask you about Venezuela? You suggested —

TRUMP: What?

HAAKE: It sounds like there’s a follow-up there, but can I ask you about Venezuela?

TRUMP: I thought you said there was a polyp, and I said — I don’t want to hear that. Okay.

After the laughter subsided, Haake asked his question about Venezuela.

Later in the presser, another reporter asked Trump to identify the country that had so angered him, and he replied that ht was a country that “wanted to try and renegotiate the terms of their trade deal, and I wasn’t happy about it,” but refused to specify which one.

Watch the clip above via CNN.