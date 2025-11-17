‘Thank You Mr. President!’ Nick Fuentes Grateful for Trump’s Comments About Getting ‘The Word Out’

Nick Fuentes, the virulently racist and anti-Semitic far right commentator whose recent conversation with Tucker Carlson has kickstarted a GOP civil war, expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump for his comments on the matter Sunday night.

“We’ve had some great interviews with Tucker Carlson, but you can’t tell him who to interview,” remarked Trump after being asked about what role the former Fox News host should play in the conservative movement. “I mean, if he wants to interview Nick Fuentes, I don’t know much about him, but if he wants to do it, get the word out. Let him-, you know, people have to decide. Ultimately, people have to decide.”

After a reporter followed up by asking the same question, but about Fuentes, he acknowledged that he had dinner with Fuentes back in 2022 and professed not to have known “Nick at the time.”

“Meeting people, talking to people for– like somebody like Tucker, that’s what they do,” he mused. “You know, people are controversial. Some are, some aren’t.”

Fuentes was apparently pleased with the answers. In a post on X that included video of the exchange, he wrote, “Thank you Mr. President!”

Among various other controversial statements, Fuentes has asserted that “Hitler was awesome, Hitler was right, and the Holocaust didn’t happen,” that “a lot of women want to be raped,” and asked his followers to take a pledge to “kill, rape, and die for Nicholas J. Fuentes.”

“Women need to shut f*ck up, and blacks need to be imprisoned for the most part, and we would live in paradise. It’s really that simple,” he declared during a rant earlier this year.

In another rant this summer, Fuentes raged at Trump over his handling of the controversy over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“F*ck you! F*ck you! You suck. You are fat. You are a joke. You are stupid. You are not funny. You are not as smart as you think you are,” said Fuentes at the time.