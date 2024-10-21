Trump Sells ‘MAGADonald’s’ Shirts After Drive-Thru Stunt: ‘I HAVE a McGift FOR YOU!’

Former President Donald Trump was quick to capitalize on his McDonald’s drive-thru stunt on Monday, selling his supporters a $100 “MAGADonald’s” shirt.

After Trump went viral serving drive-thru orders at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s – part of an ongoing dig against Vice President Kamala Harris, who worked at McDonald’s as a student – Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee rolled out a limited edition shirt to commemorate the occasion.

“I HAVE A McGIFT FOR YOU!” declared the campaign on its fundraising page. “I am the first and only 2024 presidential nominee to work at McDonald’s. But thanks to Kamala, prices for a meal are through the roof!”

The advertisement continued, “I will Make America Affordable Again, but I’m going to need your help to do it. So before tonight’s FEC deadline, I want to give every TRUE TRUMP PATRIOT a chance to order the official MAGADonald’s shirt before they’re sold out. CLAIM YOUR SHIRT.”

The page then presented users with a contribution tab, which required supporters to contribute at least $100 to receive the shirt.

During his McDonald’s photo op on Sunday, Trump accused Harris of “lying” about her past as an employee at the fast food chain.

The Drudge Report mocked Trump’s stunt with the headline, “McDonald… One fry short of Happy Meal! Felon finds work,” while others praised the former president’s “unbelievably smart move.”