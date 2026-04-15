CNN Anchor Laughs at Trump Claim He Was ‘Misquoted’ on Fox — Drops Killer Receipt

CNN anchor John Berman laughed as he dropped a killer receipt on President Donald Trump over his claim that he was “misquoted” about oil prices — which he made to the same Fox anchor he definitely was not misquoted by.

In an interview on this week’s Sunday Morning Futures, Trump surprised Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo that oil prices “could be” lower by the midterms — “Or the same. Or maybe a little bit higher.”

But Trump claimed he was “misquoted” about oil prices, a claim he made during an interview that aired Wednesday morning — with Maria Bartiromo.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN News Central, Berman couldn’t suppress a laugh as he played those moments side-by-side to get a reaction from Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX):

JOHN BERMAM: Congressman, the president has a new interview out this morning where he’s talking about the possible economic impact of the war on Iran. I want you to listen to what he says now, listen. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, look, there’s a hit because, you know, we go through it for whatever it is, six weeks. There’s going to be a hit, but it’s going to recover, I think, fully. Somehow they misquoted me. I think oil will be down to the levels it was. You know, they said, I expect oil to be high at the midterms. I don’t expect that. JOHN BERMAM: OK, he says he was misquoted, Congressman. It turns out it was an interview — out loud — with the same (GUFFAWS) Fox anchor, which I wanna play for you right now, where he says oil prices could be higher. Listen. FOX ANCHOR MARIA BARTIROMO: So do you believe the price of oil and gas will be lower before the midterm elections? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I hope so. I mean, I think so. It could be. It could or the same or maybe a little bit higher, but it should be around the same. I think this won’t be that much longer. JOHN BERMAM: (LAUGHING) So again, to Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, he said, “Maybe the same or a little bit higher.”. Today he said, definitely lower. And I was misquoted when I said they could be higher. What do you think of his claims about being misquotid? And where do you gas prices are headed? REPRESENTATIVE PETE SESSIONS (R-TX): Well, let’s go to the big issue, John, and that big issue is, is the United States is involved in a high-stakes tussle with the Iranians, and it is in the Gulf. And until the United states can undo the problems that we have right there, not only with the mines, but really the drones that the Iranians have and these mosquito boats. We are going to be in a challenge. And that challenge is going to hold back not only oil, but many other commodities that need to get through the Gulf. So–.

Watch above via CNN News Central.

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