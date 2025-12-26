Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has agreed to a meeting with President Donald Trump after what was described as a “truly good conversation” on Christmas Day with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“We are not losing a single day,” Zelensky posted to X on Friday. “We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year. Glory to Ukraine!”

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy said he would be open to a mutual withdrawal of troops, on the condition that Russian forces also retreat and allow for a demilitarized zone monitored by international forces, according to the Associated Press.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, told the AP on Thursday that there is “slow but steady progress” toward peace. However, Moscow has not signaled it’s willing to fall back from areas it has seized in the war.

The latest comments by Zelensky come amid a new push for peace in Ukraine by Trump, who famously promised he would end the war on the first day of his new term — a pledge he later claimed was made “in jest.”

On Christmas Day, Zelensky had what he described as a “truly good conversation” with Witkoff and Kushner.

“We have some new ideas in terms of formats, meetings, and of course, timing on how to bring a real peace closer,” Zelensky said of the one-hour meeting.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict will hit the four-year mark in February.

