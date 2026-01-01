Trump Smashes Pause Button on Furniture Tariffs – For a Year

President Donald Trump announced his decision on Wednesday to pause tariffs on the importation of furniture for one year.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump signed a Proclamation invoking Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 (Act) to delay increases in tariffs for upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities for another year,” announced the White House in a statement:

The United States continues to engage in productive negotiations with trade partners to address trade reciprocity and national security concerns with respect to imports of wood products. The United States will therefore delay the increase in tariff rates for upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities that was set to take place on January 1, 2026, under the September 29, 2025 Proclamation for an additional year. The current 25% tariff on certain upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities, as imposed under the September 25, 2025 Proclamation, will remain in effect.

Earlier in 2025, Trump unveiled new tariffs on the importation of wood products, which “threatened to impair national security,” with the White House claiming that “overreliance on foreign timber, lumber, and their derivative products could jeopardize the United States’ defense capabilities, construction industry, and economic strength.”

“Given the ongoing productive negotiations regarding the imports of wood products, the President is delaying the tariff increase to allow for further negotiations to occur with other countries,” revealed the White House on Wednesday.

Trump vowed to make American furniture great again during his 2024 presidential campaign, telling supporters that unspecified countries wanted to “kill” him over his plans to bring back American-made furniture.

“They love making furniture. I know the furniture guys. They don’t want to be doing other jobs. They want to be making furniture. They’re artists,” he said during a 2024 rally in Mint Hill, North Carolina. “Those people are going to be coming back into the furniture business.”

Trump then announced, “I’m imposing tariffs on your competition from foreign countries. All these foreign countries that have ripped us off, which stole all of your businesses and all of your jobs years ago and took your businesses out so that now they won’t be able to compete with North Carolina.”

“All of your furniture-makers are going to come back and come back bigger and stronger and better than ever before!” he said. “They’re all coming back. This is why people and countries want to kill me. They’re not happy with me. It is, it’s a risky business. This is why they want to kill me.”