‘This Is Embarrassing’: Kirk Hebrstreit Repeatedly Drags Alabama During Playoff Beatdown

ESPN color commentator Kirk Herbstreit offered a blunt assessment of Alabama’s performance against Indiana in Thursday’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

The ninth-seeded Crimson Tide were one-touchdown underdogs against the top-ranked Hoosiers, who administered a beating of epic proportions against the storied football program.

With Alabama trailing 17-0 in the third quarter, Herbstreit said the team’s defense, which ended up allowing 407 total yards of offense, looked utterly lackluster.

“It feels like Alabama, it’s just strange to see,” he said. “They’re just existing. They’re just out there. Nobody’s penetrating. Nobody’s playing with any fire. It’s almost like they feel defeated. Like, ‘There’s nothing we can do.’ Nobody’s making an impact player. Not even trying to– hands on their hips. They’re just kind of out there.”

After two more touchdowns by Indiana and a failed fourth-down attempt by Alabama, Herbstreit said, “This is getting tough for Bama.”

“There’s no silver lining here,” play-by-play man Chris Fowler added.

“You know, this subjective world we live in with teams – Who should be in? Who should be out? All that kind of thing – Bama has definitely hurt themselves as far as their reputation on this big stage,” Herbstreit replied. “Not just this year, but overall.”

After another Indiana touchdown to make it 38-3, the two broadcasters took the gloves off.

“Alabama being humiliated by this Indiana team,” Fowler said.

“Yeah, this is embarrassing,” Herbstreit agreed.

Indiana ended up winning the game 38-3 and will face Oregon in the CFP semifinals on Jan. 9.