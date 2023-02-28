Trump Supporters Ordered to Leave DeSantis Book Signing: ‘Free Speech!’

Donald Trump fans donning clothes and holding placards supportive of the former president were told to leave a book signing held by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

DeSantis attended a signing for his book at a Books-a-Million in Leesburg, Florida, where outside, Trump supporters gathered to show their support for the 45th president. DeSantis is widely believed to be mulling a presidential run in 2024, which would set him on a collision course with Trump, who declared in November.

In a video flagged by PatriotTakes, a security guard in the parking lot tells Trump’s supporters to skedaddle. One of them asks why.

“Because they told me to say anyone wearing Trump [gear] has to go right now,” the guard explained.

“Ooohhhhhhh,” several Trump supporters exclaimed. “Free speech, free speech!”

A police officer outside the Ron DeSantis book event in Leesburg, Florida was told to remove anyone wearing Trump from the line. Police: “Anyone wearing Trump has to go right now.” pic.twitter.com/GQc5K7FxTI — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 28, 2023

“I’m sorry guys,” the guard explains. “I have to call LPD now.”

“That’s fine,” said a Trump supporter.

“When the Trumpers refused to leave the parking lot, a Leesburg police captain was called by mall security to eject the them from mall property,” Villages-News later reported. “He advised the Trump backers that they were on private property and would have to move to the sidewalk. The protesters grudgingly obeyed.”

DeSantis, 44, is seen by some as the future of the Republican Party, though he may have to wait a little longer. According to a poll released on Tuesday, Trump leads the governor by 30 points in a hypothetical field of several potential GOP primary candidates.

