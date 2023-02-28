NEW POLL: Trump Holds Gargantuan 30-Point Lead Over DeSantis — And 61-Point Lead Against Nikki Haley

Former President Donald Trump holds gargantuan leads over his Republican rivals in a new poll, beating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) by 30 points in a full field, and crushing former South Carolina Governor and Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley by 61 points in another matchup.

It was not long ago that many analysts were writing political obituaries for Trump in the wake of a chaotic Speaker of the House election and post-midterm soul-searching. Since then, DeSantis has soft-launched his presidential campaign and Haley officially launched hers.

But those developments have not only failed to make a dent in Trump, recent polls show he stands to steamroll the Republican field — none more so than a new Emerson College poll that shows Trump almost doubling DeSantis:

In the 2024 Republican Primary, President Donald Trump continues to hold 55% of the vote. This number reflects his standing in the January Emerson poll, as well as the June 2022 Emerson poll. A quarter of Republican primary voters (25%) support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the GOP nomination, a four point decrease since last month when he held 29% support. Former Vice President Mike Pence holds 8%, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley holds 5%. Both Pence and Haley have increased their support by two percentage points since last month.

But in a field that includes only officially-declared candidates, Trump crushes Haley by even more — a whopping 61 points:

On a ballot of exclusively individuals who have announced their candidacy, 79% of respondents would support Donald Trump, 18% Nikki Haley, and 4% Vivek Ramaswamy. “Of those who support DeSantis on the preliminary ballot, 62% support Trump on the declared ballot and 29% support Haley,” Kimball noted.

There was one poll in mid-January that showed DeSantis beating Trump head-to-head while losing in a wider field, but although DeSantis still fares better head-to-head against Trump, the former president holds double-digit leads over DeSantis in several recent head-to-head polls.

