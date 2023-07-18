Trump Target Letter Mentions Three Federal Statutes, Including One Related to Witness Tampering: Report Reveals

A letter sent to President Donald Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith informing him of an investigation mentioned three federal statutes, including one related to witness tampering, according to a new report.

The report from ABC News details those three statutes as related to “conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under color of law, and tampering with a witness, victim or an informant.”

According to the report, which cited unnamed sources, “There are no additional details in the letter and it does not say how the special counsel’s office claims Trump may have violated the statutes listed.”

Notably, the House Jan. 6th Committee referred four criminal charges to the DOJ after it wrapped up its hearings. PBS reported at the time those recommended charges related to “conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement and aiding an insurrection.”

The House committee also publicly warned Trump allies not to interfere with witnesses during its investigations.

In a Truth Social post earlier on Tuesday, Trump revealed that he had been given “HORRIFYING NEWS” by his attorneys on Sunday evening.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump wrote:

So now, Joe Biden’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who I turned down for the United States Supreme Court (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision!), together with Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice, have effectively issued a third Indictment and Arrest of Joe Biden’s NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency. Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close.

