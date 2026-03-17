Trump Unleashes on BBC Over Iran Coverage Amid $10 Billion Lawsuit: ‘It’s Almost Like They’re Fighting Us to a Draw!’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday went after the BBC for what he considered to be “inaccurate” reporting on the U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran.

Trump hosted Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the White House to honor St. Patrick’s Day. While taking questions from the press, Trump was asked about the status of his ongoing lawsuit with the BBC. In December, he filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the network for the way it edited a speech he gave right before the January 6 Capitol riot. The BBC submitted an application to halt discovery in the case in February, but that request was denied by a U.S. judge.

On the case, Trump said:

Well, the BBC was incredible. What they did is they had me speaking something I never said, and I’ve never seen anything quite like it. You know, CBS had that, we had the situation on 60 Minutes, and– not the current owners, the past owners. The current owners, I think, are good, Ellison. But, BBC took it a step further. They actually had, they put words in my mouth and they said I said some pretty bad things, and I didn’t say them. It was AI-generated. And I said, “I never said that.” In fact, some of my people said, “Wow, that was pretty bad stuff you said.” I said, “What did I say?” You know, I’m pretty good at this stuff. I mean, if you can go through years of these press conferences and you’re a popular president of the United States, that won in a landslide, that won all seven swing states, that got record numbers of votes, I mean, so I guess I’m OK at this stuff. I said, “I never said that,” and then we found out it was AI-generated. And they admit they made a mistake.

The president then revealed he recently decided to watch the network “for some crazy reason.” He came away disappointed by the BBC’s coverage of the war.

“But I watched them this morning for some crazy reason, and it was so inaccurate,” Trump continued. “The reporting of the war was unbelievable. We have decimated that country, and if you watch BBC, it’s almost like they’re fighting us to a draw! They’re not fighting us to a draw. It was very inaccurate news.”

Watch above via Fox News

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!