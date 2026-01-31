Trump Urges ICE to Be ‘Very Forceful’ Defending Buildings Against ‘Anarchists’ — But Will Only Send Help If Local Politicians Say ‘PLEASE’

President Donald Trump instructed ICE and other federal agents to be “very forceful” in defending federal buildings against anti-ICE “anarchists” and vowed to send help to any local politicians begging for assistance on one condition — they say “PLEASE” first.

Trump shared his thoughts in a lengthy Truth Social post on Saturday afternoon. The president said he told Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that “under no circumstances are we going to participate in various poorly run Democrat Cities with regard to their Protests and/or Riots unless, and until, they ask us for help.”

He continued:

We will, however, guard, and very powerfully so, any and all Federal Buildings that are being attacked by these highly paid Lunatics, Agitators, and Insurrectionists. Please be aware that I have instructed ICE and/or Border Patrol to be very forceful in this protection of Federal Government Property. There will be no spitting in the faces of our Officers, there will be no punching or kicking the headlights of our cars, and there will be no rock or brick throwing at our vehicles, or at our Patriot Warriors. If there is, those people will suffer an equal, or more, consequence.

His post comes one day after several major cities held “ICE OUT” protests against the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. They also come after the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota earlier this month, which sparked a number of anti-ICE protests soon after.

Some of the Friday protests turned violent and chaotic, like in Los Angeles, where multiple people were arrested after attacking a federal detention center and clashing with cops.

“Thousands of protesters met in front of City Hall in the afternoon, before many marched to the federal detention center, where a mob of violent agitators swarmed the area, pushing a large construction dumpster and blocking the entrance to the building’s loading dock,” Fox News reported on the incident.

A similar scene happened outside a federal building in Eugene, Oregon on Friday night, which Trump referenced in his post.

President Trump on Saturday said he is willing to help any local politicians defend federal property, but they have to politely ask him to do so.

“To all complaining Local Governments, Governors, and Mayors, let us know when you are ready, and we will be there — But, before we do so, you must use the word, ‘PLEASE,'” Trump posted.

He also said it was the “obligation” of local governments to protect federal buildings and that his administration is only there as “back up.”

