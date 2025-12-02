Trump Warns Latin American ‘Narco-Terrorists’ He Will ‘Attack on Land’ On Top of Boat Strikes

President Donald Trump warned suspected Latin American drug dealers he is willing to attack them on land, not just sea, moving forward, during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

“I want those boats taken out, and if we have to, we’ll attack on land also, just like we attack on sea,” the president said.

Trump, a few minutes later, was asked to “elaborate” on his plans to target what he and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have branded “narco-terrorists.”

“If they come in through a certain country, or any country, or if we think they’re building mills for whether it’s fentanyl or cocaine — I hear Colombia, the country of Colombia, is making cocaine. They have cocaine manufacturing plants, okay? And they sell us their cocaine. We appreciate that very much,” Trump said sardonically.

He continued, “anybody that’s doing that and selling it into our country is subject to attack.”

The reporter then asked if that applies to more countries than “just Venezuela” — days after Trump shut down the airspace over the country.

“No, not just Venezuela,” Trump said.

The president’s answer — and potential expansion of military strikes — comes after his administration has faced pushback from critics who are upset with the military strikes against suspected drug boats in recent months. His administration has approved more than 20 strikes on vessels since September.

Trump mocked critics on Tuesday, saying they are defending people who are driving boats that are obviously bringing drugs to the U.S. The president said the boats routinely have five engines and are “loaded up with lots of white containers,” which makes it clear, he claimed, they are not bringing Girl Scout Cookies.

“We’re saving hundreds of thousands of lives with those pinpoint attacks,” Trump said. “It’s an amazing thing.”

Hegseth in particular has faced heavy criticism in the past days, after the Washington Post reported he said to “kill everybody” after a drone captured two survivors of an initial strike on a boat in September. He said that report was false during the cabinet meeting, and slammed reporters for nitpicking military decisions while sitting in air conditioned offices.

“This is called the fog of war — this is what you in the press don’t understand,” Hegseth said.

