Trump Hit Milestone At His Golf Course This Weekend — On Way To Beating His Own Record

President Donald Trump hit a milestone when he spent the 85th day of his second term at one of his golf courses — putting him in striking distance of his own first-term record.

The president enjoyed a long holiday weekend in West Palm Beach, Florida that began last Wednesday as he hit the golf course. According to a pool report from Huffington Post White House correspondent S.V. Dáte, Trump was spending the 82nd day at one of his golf courses since his second term began:

From: S.V. Date

Sent: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 8:51 AM

Subject: Travel pool report 3 — golf The president’s motorcade turned into the driveway for his golf course in West Palm Beach at 0843. Your pooler noticed neither supporters nor protesters along a closed-off Southern Boulevard during the short drive. This is the president’s 29th day at West Palm Beach course adjacent to the county jail and 82nd on one of the courses he owns since returning to office. It is his 16th trip to Mar-a-Lago.

Pool reports from the subsequent four days also featured trips to Trump’s golf course, putting his second-term total at 86 days at one of his golf courses after 316 days. That’s a little more than 27 percent of his term so far.

According to one golf site that tallied Trump’s golf visits, he ended the first year of his first term at 91 days at his own courses, and 89 days in his third year:

Trump ended 2017 with 91 golf course visits and was just shy of 100 visits in Year 1 as President. In his second year as President, Trump played golf 76 times. In his third year, he played golf 91 times. All but two rounds of golf has been at his clubs, playing once in Japan in Nov. 2017 with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese star pro Hideki Matsuyama, then playing with Abe again in May 2019.

According to pool reports, Trump made 5 visits to Trump National Golf Course before January 20 of 2018, for a one-year total of 96 days. With three weekends to go before the end of the first year, the 91-day record is well within reach.

Trump is also well above his first-term average, during which he spent about 21 percent of his time at one of his golf courses.