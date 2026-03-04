Trump WH Gives Update Day After Launching Another New Military Operation

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked during her press briefing on Wednesday for an update on the U.S. military operation in Ecuador, which was announced the night before.

“On Ecuador, I would point you back to the statement released by the U.S. Southern Command. On March 3rd, Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched operations against designated terrorist organizations,” Leavitt replied, adding:

These operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narcoterrorism. Together, we are taking decisive action to confront narcoterrorists who have long inflicted terror, violence, and corruption on citizens throughout the hemisphere.

U.S. Southern Command on the new operation simply read:

On March 3, Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched operations against Designated Terrorist Organizations in Ecuador. The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism. Together, we are taking decisive action to confront narco-terrorists who have long inflicted terror, violence, and corruption on citizens throughout the hemisphere. “We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country,” said Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command.

Politico reported on the new operation Tuesday night and noted the lack of information, writing that the “military released no details on the operations but suggested in a statement that it was an extension of strikes carried out by the Trump administration against suspected drug trafficking organizations in the region.” In recent years, Ecuador has been plunged into a severe security crisis as drug cartels regularly attack basic infrastructure, police, and sow chaos in cities.

Leavitt continued, “On that note, I would also add that this weekend, I’m pleased to announce the president will welcome the heads of state from 12 nations across our Western Hemisphere in Miami, Florida, on Saturday. The point of this newfound Latin America summit is to promote freedom, security, and prosperity in our region. The following countries will be in attendance: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, and possibly some others as well.”

‘The president will be speaking with the leaders of these countries who have really formed a historic coalition to work together to address criminal narcoterrorist gangs and cartels and counter illegal mass migration into not only the United States but the Western Hemisphere, which remains a key and top priority of this president,” she concluded.

