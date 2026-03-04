‘Jerry Springer of Political Television’: Ben Shapiro Slams Piers Morgan For Hosting ‘America Haters’ Like Dave Smith

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The only thing missing is the stripper pole.

Ben Shapiro branded Piers Morgan the “Jerry Springer of political television” on Wednesday for hosting “America haters” like Dave Smith, the comic-turned-political pundit who damned the U.S. and Israel for attacking Iran.

“Piers Morgan, who has sort of made a mockery of the entire industry by putting on screen whatever dregs are still willing to go on [his show],” Shapiro said about the British host and his YouTube show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Shapiro has been on Morgan’s YouTube show a handful of times, including last year when they debated the Israel-Hamas War.

“He had on Dave Smith, who has, you know, apparently, his job is to never tell jokes but to instead, give poorly-informed foreign policy takes,” Shapiro continued. “And to also hate America.”

The conservative media star then blasted Smith for what he said on Morgan’s show a day earlier.

“The IDF is the worst terrorist organization in the region. Let’s get real. The United States of America is arguably the worst terrorist organization in the world, if you want to look over the last 25 years, how many innocent civilians we’ve slaughtered,” Smith claimed on Tuesday.

“Wow!” Ben Ferguson, the co-host of The Verdict with Ted Cruz, let out.

“Yeah, that’s right,” Smith went on. “You’re getting us into the neocon seventh war, which they’ve been dying for the last 25 years.”

Ferguson then suggested Smith “might want to take down” the American flag that was behind him.

Shapiro was disgusted with Smith’s remarks. He first quipped Smith held the “Guinness Book of World Record for fewest jokes told” before ripping his argument about America being worse than groups like Hama for eliminating Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“I’m sorry, but you hate the country if you say America is the worst terrorist organization in the world. You just do,” Shapiro said.

He continued, “To make that argument, you have to deliberately obscure the difference between actual terrorists who actually are seeking deliberately to kill innocent people in the name of politics — not collateral damage — deliberately seeking to kill innocent people, and nation-states who are seeking to avoid civilian casualties, often while fighting those actual terrorists.”

Shapiro added that Smith will likely be thrilled that he was being called out publicly and will probably call for a debate; Shapiro said that won’t happen because Smith’s beliefs are too “idiotic” to waste time on.

Watch above via YouTube.

