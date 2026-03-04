MS NOW’s Katy Tur pressed Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on his support for President Donald Trump’s Iran strikes, something that has put Fetterman “out of step” with much of his party.

Fetterman joined Tur on Wednesday after she aired a series of clips of Democrats criticizing the strikes against Iran and the administration’s long-term strategy for the conflict and region. Tur noted Senate Democrats have almost universally supported war powers resolutions meant to limit Trump’s military operation. Fetterman has stood against his party on the measure.

Tur argued Iran has long been a threat and a “bad actor,” but many critics don’t clearly see what the “urgency” behind Trump’s decision was.

“The president said yesterday that he’s not quite sure what will happen. The worst case scenario is that somebody worse takes over. Are you confident this administration knows what they’re doing and they’re not going to make it worse than it already is?” Tur eventually asked.

“What I am confident in that the world is better, that Iran can now not acquire a nuclear bomb. And I am confidant in knowing that the worlds better than having that garbage erased,” Fetterman explained.

He continued:

I know probably the most toxic thing you can do as a Democrat is to agree with the president about anything at this point. I think people in the base, the people in Pennsylvania and the country, I would say, ‘hey, as a committed Democrat,’ I can say I think this is a good thing and where we are now, I’m proud to stand with Israel.

The senator continued arguing the U.S. strikes, which took out much of Iran’s leadership, including its supreme leader, will prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He also urged Democrats to be more “reasonable” on such issues if they want to flip seats and appeal across political lines.

“I think the question that a lot of folks have is, will they never be able to get a nuclear bomb again?” Tur asked the senator as she was ending their interview. “Is that really going to be the outcome? Because in order to do that, you need regime change. You need fundamental change in that country. And does this administration have a plan to see that through?”

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!