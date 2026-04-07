‘F*ck You And Your Buyer’s Remorse!’ S.E. Cupp Shreds Trump Allies for Turning on Him Over Iran War

Political commentator S.E. Cupp has been posting a series of viral videos lately reacting to actions by President Donald Trump’s administration, and offered an especially scornful take Tuesday about several of the president’s allies who were now openly criticizing his handling of the Iran war.

The U.S. and Israeli strikes have been controversial from the beginning, and Trump has gotten scathing criticism from the right as well as the left. The president’s social media posts over the last few days, threatening devastating consequences if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, have been assessed as war crimes by numerous international law experts and sparked a wave of calls for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, removing Trump from office.

Cupp’s recent video posts often begin with her saying “Did you see this?” as she reacts to a current news story, with a screenshot of the headline on the screen. Tuesday’s video followed this pattern, with the text “We told you” on the screen, and a caption that read, “10 years ago we told you he was deranged. We told you he was incompetent. We told you he was immoral. And here we are now.”

This was followed by eight middle finger emojis.

A screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post from that morning, threatening that Iran’s “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if the deadline is missed, was displayed on the screen.

“The president’s a homicidal maniac right now,” said Cupp about Trump’s “absolutely deranged, unhinged post.”

There were two problems happening right now, she continued, and they were exacerbated because they were occurring simultaneously.

First, “Donald Trump is drunk on power right now, absolutely drunk on power,” but “he knows Republicans in Congress aren’t going to say boo to him — they are rubber-stamping everything he has done.” This has led Trump to believe he can do whatever he wants.

“I’ve got the nuclear codes! I can do anything I want right now!” Cupp mockingly said, pretending to be Trump.

The second problem was Trump “does not know how to get us out of this war, and that is obvious,” she said, but he thinks that “threatening Iran into oblivion, threatening with genocide and war crimes, is going to nudge them into submission?”

“That is not who Iran is, and that is not how this works,” she said, but “he doesn’t know that, so he’s in a tough spot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S.E. Cupp (@secupp)

“But look at this, look at this bullsh*t,” Cupp continued, going through several recent news stories — including three from Mediaite — about erstwhile Trump allies who were now publicly attacking him over Iran. “Look at these idiots and a**holes!”

Among those criticizing Trump, going so far as to call for the 25th Amendment, were former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, and Joe Rogan.

“All the chickens are coming home to roost now — now, ten years in!” she declared. “Ten years in, when everything we said is happening!”

“It was happening ten years ago, okay? she continued. “But we’re in the tenth year of this, proving that [Trump] is an absolute deranged, immoral, incompetent grifter, who doesn’t know what he’s doing and doesn’t care about America.”

“You’re just finally getting it?” she asked incredulously. “F*ck you and your buyer’s remorse! Who would listen to you now? Who would listen to you — you got us here! You voted for him, you told everyone they have to vote for him, right? ‘It’s going to be World War III if you don’t vote for him!’ Give me a f*cking break. No one cares what you have to say anymore. We told ya so.”

Reached for comment by Mediaite, Cupp described her recent series of video posts as “very obvious takes” with her “literally point[ing] at some insane news item” and asking her followers, “Did you see this?” but they were striking a chord because “sane America is looking at MAGA America and asking a very simple question: ‘ARE YOU FUCKING SEEING THIS??'”

Cupp expanded on her message to Carlson, Greene, Dave Smith, et al., telling Mediaite:

Spare me the pearl-clutching in the 11th hour. We’ve been telling you for 10 years that Trump is deranged. He’s incompetent. He’s corrupt. He’s a liar. He’s immoral. He’s a grifter. He doesn’t care about you. But you didn’t care. Because he was owning the libs like a child with his dad’s gun and you ate it up. And he was mad at all the right people. And you were making MILLIONS telling teenage boys to be more like Trump. Now you’re mad? Take all the seats and fuck all the way off.

She said that there had been a time when she “felt bad” for the people who voted for Trump, because “they were hoodwinked, they were sold a bill of goods. They had real grievances, and Trump was promising them solutions when Democrats were telling them their problems were either imagined or racism.”

But now, she continued, “we’re ten years into this mess,” and “if you couldn’t see a year ago, four years ago, six years ago, that he was going to bring us here, exactly to this point, it’s because you didn’t want to. So you’re just part of the problem.”

Watch the video above via @secupp on Instagram.

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