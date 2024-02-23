Trump Comes Out Against Alabama’s IVF Ruling: ‘Like the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans’

Donald Trump denounced the Alabama Supreme Court for making it “harder” for American families to have children.

The former president took to Truth Social to voice his opposition to the recent ruling that frozen embryos should be considered “children.” He called on Alabama’s state legislature to “find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama.” He wrote:

Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families. We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder! That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every State in America. Like the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans, including the VAST MAJORITY of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby. Today, I am calling on the Alabama Legislature to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama. The Republican Party should always be on the side of the Miracle of Life – and the side of Mothers, Fathers, and their Beautiful Babies. IVF is an important part of that, and our Great Republican Party will always be with you, in your quest, for the ULTIMATE JOY IN LIFE!

Alabama’s Chief Justice Tom Parker invoked God and the Book of Genesis to justify the decision, writing, “Human life cannot be wrongfully destroyed without incurring the wrath of a holy God.”

Parker continued, “Even before birth, all human beings have the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without effacing his glory.”

Trump has long courted the evangelical vote, winning that demographic by 60 points in 2016 and nearly 70 points four years later, according to the Pew Research Center. When asked how they can support a thrice-married, four-times indicted candidate for president (including for hush money payments to a porn star), some evangelicals point to God’s forgiveness of imperfect humans.

Other Republicans have also spoken out against the decision. Hardline Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said this week:

Something is totally wrong. People who want to have a family should have the government and the law on their side. And the notion that discarded embryos in an IVF somehow turn these people who want children and want families and want the American dream into criminals is really wrong.

Trump has staunchly supported the evangelical opposition to abortion rights and appointed three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who voted in 2022 to reverse the constitutional right to abortion by a vote of 6-3. Trump took credit, claiming, “Only I was able to kill Roe vs. Wade.”