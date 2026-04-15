Stephen Colbert Scorches Trump’s ‘Jesus’ Meme Denial During DoorDash Presser: ‘Even CSPAN Can’t Make That Sound Normal’

Stephen Colbert scorched President Donald Trump’s denial that he intended to depict himself as Jesus Christ in a now-deleted meme as a timeline that “even CSPAN” can’t make “sound normal,” Tuesday.

Opening The Late Show, the comedian leaned in almost immediately to the president’s bizarre Monday presser in which he received a McDonald’s order direct to the Oval Office via delivery service DoorDash as part of a a stunt he used to tout his “no tax on tips” policy.

During the presser, after reporters quizzed the president over the backlash he received for posting an image of himself as Jesus Christ, Trump claimed he thought the image had depicted him as a doctor.

Calling the events on Monday “the weirdest weird that ever weirded,” Colbert began by rolling back a clip of CSPAN giving a quick overview of the interaction, vowing that his team had not tampered with the clip at all for comic effect.

“Even CSPAN can’t make that sound normal!” he joked. “If you just woke up from a coma and that report was the first thing you saw, you’d ask the doctor to put you back in.”

As the audience laughed, added, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry. You’d ask the Jesus to put you back in.”

Rounding on the backlash against the president from his most loyal religious supporters, Colbert quipped that the act of “recreational blasphemy” had some evangelicals questioning if Trump was the “antichrist.”

Feigning piety and quoting a proverb, he followed, “Well, I mean, it’s an interesting theological question, but who are any of us to judge whether -”

Cutting himself off, Colbert then joked, “Yes, yes he is.”

“Here’s how offensive Trump’s AI Jesus post was. The Knights Templar said they condemn it ‘wholeheartedly’ and asked for a public apology,” he continued, referencing the centuries-old Catholic military order.

“The Knights Templar!” Colbert exclaimed. “He’s angered the Knights Templar! Well, it’s official, we’re trapped in a Dan Brown movie.”

Watch above via CBS.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!