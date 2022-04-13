Trump’s PAC Drops $500K to Bolster His Flailing Candidate Against GA Gov. Brian Kemp

Former President Donald Trump just dropped half a million bucks from his Super PAC to help defeat Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), who refused to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in Georgia.

The former president is widely viewed as gearing up for a 2024 re-election bid, and his not-quite-yet-a-campaign rallies frequently feature verbal assaults against Republicans who refused to support his conspiracy theory-fueled attempts to overturn the 2020 election, supplemented with press releases peppered with similar diatribes.

But what he hasn’t done until now is actually dig into the massive war chest he’s amassed along the road to 2024. Save America PAC has piled up over $110 million, more than the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee combined.

That’s changed now, according to a report by Politico’s Alex Isenstadt. Save America PAC transferred $500,000 to a Super PAC supporting Kemp’s primary challenger, former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), its first significant contribution in the 2022 midterm election cycle. The PAC has sent out a few minor checks to Trump’s endorsed candidates and footed the bill for his travel and rallies, but this was the first sizable contribution to another candidate since Trump’s presidency ended.

And there may be more to come; sources within Trump’s political operations described the $500,000 as an “initial cash infusion,” wrote Isenstadt.

Even that may not be enough to get Perdue a win. Kemp has a strong advantage in the polls and is not easily attacked as a Never Trumper — he endorsed Trump and vocally supported his re-election in 2020. Perdue is also dragged down in the eyes of Republican primary voters by so recently losing his own re-election in the early 2021 Georgia special election that turned over control of the Senate to the Democrats.

Trump’s Peach State revenge ambitions aren’t limited to Kemp. He also endorsed Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) in her primary challenge to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R-GA), another Georgia Republican who rebuffed Trump’s entreaties to find more votes for him.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com