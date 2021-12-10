GOP Gov. Roasts Trump-Backed Primary Challenger: ‘Can’t Get Over the Fact That He Lost to a 33-Year-Old Nobody’

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) is seeking reelection in 2022, but to win, he’ll first need to defeat fellow Republican David Perdue in a primary.

Perdue lost his U.S. Senate seat to challenger Jon Ossoff in a runoff election in January. His defeat, along with that of then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, gave control of the Senate to Democrats.

Perdue said this week that had he been governor, he would not have certified the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, which went for Joe Biden. Kemp has come under heavy fire from Donald Trump, who has baselessly claimed he actually won the state. Trump endorsed Perdue on Monday, saying “Brian Kemp has failed Georgia” because he “allowed massive Election Fraud to take place.”

In an interview that aired on Special Report with Bret Baier on Friday, Kemp reacted to a recent Perdue campaign ad.

“Unfortunately, today we are divided. And Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger are to blame. Look, I like Brian. This isn’t personal. It’s simple. He has failed all of us and cannot win in November.”

Baier asked Kemp, “What’s your response to that, Governor?”

Kemp wasted no time punching back.

“Well, the guy I guess can’t get over the fact that he lost to a 33-year-old nobody and is trying to find blame on anybody and he’s not being truthful with people.”

Kemp said that while Perdue has been “playing golf for nine months,” he signed into law the state’s Election Integrity Act.

“You know, his campaign and his lawyers, they could’ve been in the courtroom if he saw these things going on. They could’ve challenged the election. They could’ve asked for a recount. He’s just out to blame other people. I’m not doing that.”

Baier asked Kemp if he feels as though he’s running against Trump.

“I can’t control with other people are saying and doing,” he replied. “I’m worried about what people in Georgia think. I’m running to be their governor, not anybody else that lives around the country or anybody that’s not concerned about this race.”

Watch above via Fox News.

