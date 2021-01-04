In a GOTV rally for Georgia Republicans Monday night, President Donald Trump attacked Georgia’s Republican governor and Secretary of State and pledged to return to the state to campaign against them.

The president was on message going after the Democratic Senate candidates in Georgia, but given his obsession with overturning the results of the election that he lost, the president told the crowd, “Your governor and your secretary of state, they’re petrified of Stacey Abrams.”

He continued pushing more baseless claims about the election — two days after his call with Brad Raffensperger that featured him throwing out bonkers conspiracy theories that Raffensperger’s office immediately debunked.

Trump said he doesn’t think Raffensperger and Brian Kemp are not really Republicans, and continued to make demands for things that Kemp — an ardent Trump supporter — said he simply cannot do.

Before getting back to his scripted remarks, the president couldn’t resist adding, “I’ll be here it about a year and a half campaigning against your governor.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

