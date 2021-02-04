Twitter users took numerous shots at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) attempt to defend herself in a speech from the House floor Thursday, pointing out the absence of actual apologetic language and her use of an awkward passive voice phrase, claiming that she “was allowed to believe” these conspiracy theories.

For those of you who aren’t grammar nerds, passive voice is when the subject of the sentence is the object of the action, rather than the one performing the action. “Mistakes were made” is the classic example of weasel words often employed by politicians seeking what William Safire called a “passive-evasive way of acknowledging error while distancing the speaker from responsibility for it.”

And that’s exactly how Greene’s comments earlier today were interpreted. “A lot of Americans don’t trust our government, and that’s sad,” Greene said to her Congressional colleagues. “The problem with that is, though, is I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true and I would ask questions about them and talk about them, and that is absolutely what I regret.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about getting into QAnon. “I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true and I would ask questions about them and talk about them, and that is absolutely what I regret” pic.twitter.com/T4JJk9B1X1 — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) February 4, 2021

Numerous cable news commentators slammed Greene’s attempt to shift blame to the media, failure to apologize, and easily-debunked misrepresentations about her past comments.

Twitter users reacted with similar disdain, with many zeroing in on that passive voice phrase, “I was allowed to believe.”

“Allowed to believe.” Remarkable how all these victimizers see themselves as victims: https://t.co/37LDQNGUPS — Benjamin Byron Davis (@Tooda) February 4, 2021

What the hell does this even mean https://t.co/GCiFdHeKEk — Nick (@_NickRogers_) February 4, 2021

In addition to all the other reasons Marge should be expelled, this admission is another. “I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true.” Huh? Is that the kind of agency & responsibility we want in our House members? I don’t think so https://t.co/mZyOEdN54F — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) February 4, 2021

She’s gone be devastated when she finds out it was her own brain that allowed her to believe these things https://t.co/OvwAchr61d — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) February 4, 2021

She didn’t say sorry a single time in her entire 10 minute case study on whataboutism. She said “I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true” Allowed by who??? Give me a break. https://t.co/rL0gqbShej — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 4, 2021

Am going to file away “I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true” as one of the most BS PR spin lines ever. Talk about not owning your accountability. #TaylorGreen — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) February 4, 2021

“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true.”

I have no idea what this means. It reads like a question on a Philosophy 101 midterm. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 4, 2021

“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true.” Translation:”One part of myself allowed another part of myself to believe in Jewish Space Lasers and QAnon’s idea that Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedos run a sex-trafficking ring targeting Trump”

pic.twitter.com/S5zTIyILpp — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) February 4, 2021

I’m very confused that a grown woman would use this as an excuse. Who “allowed” her to believe that Sandy Hook was a hoax? She has agency and has made her own free choices. https://t.co/Gw5dVEis17 — Jen Jordan (@senatorjen) February 4, 2021

I was allowed to believe she’s an idiot. — JackBell (@JackBell) February 4, 2021

“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true” says this grown ass adult with free will who is a member of the GOP, a party allegedly committed to personal responsibility? https://t.co/eWAKPTEEuQ — Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) February 4, 2021

Osama bin Karen says “she was allowed” to believe things as if she doesn’t have access to Google. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t qualified to put sugar in coffee. — Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) February 4, 2021

She was ‘allowed’ to believe things? Since when does she use the passive voice, but jeez, aren’t we all responsible for vetting info and forming our own beliefs? Who is this allowing authority she refers to? — Margaret Larson (@_MargaretLarson) February 4, 2021

“The problem is that I was allowed to believe…” Marjorie Taylor Greene is demanding to speak to the manager…of her brain. https://t.co/9qJfPbrVba — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 4, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene today: “I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true…” The party of personal responsibility, folks. — Anthony Citrano (@acitrano) February 4, 2021

“‘I Was Allowed To Believe Things That Weren’t True’: A History of White Privilege in America https://t.co/CcgqmStCYV — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) February 4, 2021

Sorry, Rep. Greene, children are “allowed to believe things that aren’t true” like Santa Claus & the Tooth Fairy. Adults choose their own beliefs, accept responsibility for them, & resign from Congress in disgrace when they r abhorrent 2 democratic values and human dignity https://t.co/jLINoOqtFj — Larry Ferlazzo (@Larryferlazzo) February 4, 2021

I was allowed to believe that eating a sleeve of #ThinMints was good for me. I apologize to my tailor. — Mo Cowan (@mocowan) February 4, 2021

