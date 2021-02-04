CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson Calls BS on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Clean-Up Speech: ‘Sounds Like She’s Still QAnon’

CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson was unimpressed by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) attempt to publicly address abhorrent past comments.

Henderson joined John King on Thursday to give her reaction to Greene’s House speech before the vote to decide whether she will keep her Congressional committee assignments. Even though Green retreated from her past comments about 9/11 and false flag school shootings, she continued by lashing out at the media and claiming the press are “just as guilty as QAnon” in dividing the country with lies.

As CNN noted that Greene’s contrition was full of defensiveness for her promotion of conspiracy theories, Henderson remarked that “it sounds like she’s still QAnon.”

“I think what’s dangerous about this moment is she’s still a conspiracy theorist, but she’s wrapping it in the language of conservative talk,” Henderson said. “I think she’s going to much more famous and have a much bigger platform going forward. She talks the language of a conspiracy theorists, she is a fellow traveler with them, and I think this is a movement that is only going to get bigger.”

Henderson went on to comment that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is ignoring “a real danger for the Republican Party” by not taking action against Greene on his own. She also dissected numerous elements of Greene’s speech to explain how the congresswoman is still a conspiracy theorist.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]