CNN’s Jake Tapper stoically tore into Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attempts to clean up her public record — with her Congressional committee assignments at stake.

After Tapper methodically dismantled the defense arguments from Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers, Brianna Keilar asked him to react to Greene’s speech upon the House floor earlier in the day. This was the speech where Greene lashed out at “cancel culture” and accused the media of taking her out of context, even as she tried to walk back several of the egregious conspiracy theories she embraced throughout her past.

Tapper reacted that he wished he could call it “the most disingenuous speech I’ve ever heard,” but then he reminded viewers that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spent months pushing lies about the 2020 election before abruptly abandoning his false claims. The CNN anchor then dissected Greene’s media-bashing by noting that all of the criticisms against her are based on her unedited, conspiracy-ridden social media postings.

These are just things that she said and things that she wrote. Nobody sliced and diced. Nobody snipped. It’s all there for people to see. And the fact that would respond to these charges, based in reality that she is a liar and conspiracy theorist, with more lies and a new conspiracy theory that it’s the media that has been misportraying her, says it all.

After delving into examples of Greene’s “bigotry” and “complete ignorance,” Tapper honed in on her conspiracy theories and tied them to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left multiple people dead.

“This has cost lives!” Tapper emphasized.

After that, Tapper moved in on Greene’s claim that she feels bad for David Hogg, which comes days after a video surfaced of Greene harassing him and other Parkland students who survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

“Has she apologized to David Hogg for that? No. She just goes on the floor of the Congress and says ‘I love David Hogg. I love all of our students,'” Tapper said with bitter sarcasm. He pummeled her false flag claims some more before ripping into her 9/11 trutherism.

I don’t buy any of it because I have eyes and ears. This is about something bigger than Marjorie Taylor Greene. Who is just, you know, a frivolous person and not a serious person who says horrible things. It’s about how much the Republican Party is willing to embrace this and mainstream it. Because, remember, she’s not the only House Republican who has been spreading deranged lies that were part of the noise and incitement that caused January 6th, the terrorist attack. She’s just the most notorious of them.

