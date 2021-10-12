Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Twitter Poll Broaching the Idea of Red, Blue States Getting ‘A National Divorce’

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) posted a Twitter poll Monday asking if America should “have a national divorce.”

Given serious political polarization in the U.S., there’s been some talk of whether the nation should just be split between red and blue America. A recent poll found that 41 percent of Biden voters and 52 percent of Trump voters agree with the sentiment “The situation in America is such that I would favor [Blue/Red] states seceding from the union to form their own separate country.”

There’s been some pushback on the idea, and now Greene is getting in on this discussion.

Greene posted a poll on Twitter asking, “Should America have a national divorce?”

The Georgia Republican has repeatedly decried vaccine mandates and received cheers from an audience in Alabama when she touted their low vaccination rate.

After Gavin Newsom beat the recall in California, Ben Shapiro broached the idea of a “friendly separation.”

