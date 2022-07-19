WATCH: AOC Escorted By Police Away From Protest Outside Supreme Court

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was filmed being escorted away from an abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Protesters were demonstrating against he recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court and were joined by Ocasio-Cortez and a number of other Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Footage of Ocasio-Cortez being escorted away from the protest was published on Twitter by Daily Signal’s Douglas Blair and Axios’ Andrew Solender.

Ocasio-Cortez can be seen in the video being escorted by one officer and holding her hands behind her back, though she is not handcuffed. As she’s walked away from other demonstrators, she threw one fist in the air in a sign of support.

.@AOC has just been escorted by police away from the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/F9DOoLq8yJ — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) July 19, 2022

Multiple members of Congress, including @AOC, being arrested by Capitol Police for blocking traffic outside the Supreme Court in abortion rights demonstration: pic.twitter.com/fysQN1oBAw — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 19, 2022

Blair also posted an image of of a number of demonstrators, including a reported 10 Democratic members of Congress, gathered inside police tape awaiting instructions from officers. Pressley and Ocasio-Cortez among the gathered detained protesters, Blair reported.

A group of detained protesters, including at least 10 Democrat members of Congress, wait for police to give them further instructions. @AyannaPressley and @AOC were taken outside the court by police. pic.twitter.com/gLoHVkIKne — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) July 19, 2022

Other footage shows protesters blocking a street and music being played with onlooking officers. At least one other person can be seen being escorted away, though it’s unclear why she or Ocasio-Cortez and others were detained by police.

Weeks after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, small protests continue to break out outside the court. There are a a number of representatives here including Rep. Sylvia Garcia from Texas. pic.twitter.com/rF2abBqmhB — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) July 19, 2022

Footage posted by Solender gets closer to the detained protesters, showing police asking for identification and the group posing for a selfie, saying together, “Our body! Our choice!”

