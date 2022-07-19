WATCH: AOC Escorted By Police Away From Protest Outside Supreme Court

By Zachary Leeman
Jul 19th, 2022, 2:09 pm
 
AOC Escorted Away From Supreme Court By Police

Screenshot via Twitter

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was filmed being escorted away from an abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Protesters were demonstrating against he recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court and were joined by Ocasio-Cortez and a number of other Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Footage of Ocasio-Cortez being escorted away from the protest was published on Twitter by Daily Signal’s Douglas Blair and Axios’ Andrew Solender.

Ocasio-Cortez can be seen in the video being escorted by one officer and holding her hands behind her back, though she is not handcuffed. As she’s walked away from other demonstrators, she threw one fist in the air in a sign of support.

Blair also posted an image of of a number of demonstrators, including a reported 10 Democratic members of Congress, gathered inside police tape awaiting instructions from officers. Pressley and Ocasio-Cortez among the gathered detained protesters, Blair reported.

Other footage shows protesters blocking a street and music being played with onlooking officers. At least one other person can be seen being escorted away, though it’s unclear why she or Ocasio-Cortez and others were detained by police.

Footage posted by Solender gets closer to the detained protesters, showing police asking for identification and the group posing for a selfie, saying together, “Our body! Our choice!”

