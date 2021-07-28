Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) channeled his inner Black Eyed Peas during a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday about the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) amid the ongoing hot summer.

“I rise to continue our celebration of our hot FERC summer,” said Casten. “As climate activist Fergie would certainly say, the FERCalicious definition is to make our planet cooler.”

Casten went on to say that “the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, better known as,” rapped the congressman, “the F to the E to the R to the C,” before transitioning to his normal voice, “is one of the most important federal agencies to fight climate and, if I’m doing this right, one that a few more of you are now keeping track of.”

“Having a well air conditioned home when it’s hot, hot: that’s FERCalicious. Keeping your electricity from the lowest cost reliable source, FERCalicious. An electric transmission system that keeps everything from electric vehicles to steel mills running with zero-carbon electricity, FERCalicious,” he continued. “With record-setting heatwaves already causing deadly droughts, wildfires, and overwhelmed power grids, we’ve run out the clock and must transition to a clean energy economy and we need FERC’s help.”

Casten then introduced “The Right to Timely Rehearings at FERC” Act with Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) “to ensure everyone has access to fair and timely hearings at the Commission.”

“But Congress can’t do this alone,” he continued. “Moving at the pace demanded by the climate crisis will take all hands on deck and a fully-staffed FERC is going to be critical to that success.” Currently, the five-commissioner board at the agency has four commissioners.

Casten yielded back “so I can now go work on my fitness.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com