WATCH: DeSantis Backs Sen. Tuberville’s Military Appointments Blockade, Rails At ‘Abortion Tourism’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) blasted the Defense Department’s abortion policy as he sided with Senator Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) hold-up on hundreds of military promotions.

The Republican presidential candidate spoke with Faith and Freedom Coalition Founder Ralph Reed on Saturday at the organization’s town hall, and he was asked for his thoughts on Tuberville’s sweeping blockade. The senator has drawn significant criticism for delaying more than than 300 nominations to various Pentagon positions because of his protest against the Defense Department’s policy of reimbursing service members who travel out-of-state to receive abortions.

Asked if Tuberville is “right” with this hold on military positions, DeSantis declared his support for the senator’s tactics, while claiming that “What the Defense Department is doing is outside the law.”

“They are breaking and violating the law by funding abortion tourism with tax dollars,” he said. “When agencies do that, the Congress has to stand up and push back against it.”

DeSantis went on to say, “Our recruiting is in the absolute gutter now, and you’re funding abortion tourism?”

“Is that really something helping to protect this country?” DeSantis asked increduously. “So we need to fight back against it and I can tell you when I am president, on Day One, that policy goes into the trashcan where it belongs.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

