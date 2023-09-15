‘Tuberville Is Right And The Pentagon Is Wrong’: Mike Pence Supports Pro-Life Stance That’s Holding Up Pentagon Promotions

Former Vice President Mike Pence has a message for the Pentagon: Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is right about the Department of Defense needing to change its abortion policy, and Pence will fix the problem immediately should he be elected president.

For months, Tuberville has demanded that the Pentagon rescind its policy of reimbursing service members who travel out-of-state to receive abortions. His boycott has drawn much criticism for continuing to hold up more than 300 nominations to various DOD positions.

“Pro-life” is a major part of Pence’s platform as he runs for the GOP nomination in 2024. He told a crowd at The Family Research Council:

And on day one, I’ll direct the Department of Defense to to stop using taxpayer dollars to undermine pro-life laws in states around the country. Sen Tommy Tuberville is right and the Pentagon is wrong. And on the cause of life I promise you, if I have the privilege of being your president, I’ll be a champion for the unborn.

“I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it. I just have heard so many stories over the years of courageous women and families who were told that their unborn child would not go to term or would not survive. And then they had a healthy pregnancy and a healthy delivery,” The Associated Press quoted Pence explaining his position in a recent interview.

Pence continued, “I want to always err on the side of life. I would hold that view in these matters because … I honestly believe that we got this extraordinary opportunity in the country today to restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law.”

Pence has gone so far as to say he would ban abortions for unviable pregnancies, including ectopic pregnancies that can put the pregnant person at risk.

Pence is currently in fifth place and has approximately 5% of the GOP vote.

Watch the clip above via The Family Research Council.

