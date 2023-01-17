WATCH: Greta Thunberg Detained, Carried Out of Climate Protest By German Police

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by German police at a climate protest this week, video showing her being carried by her arms and legs by authorities.

The protest she was part of was against the expansion of a coal mine in Lützerath, a west German village, according to a report from CNN affiliate N-TV confirming Thunberg was detained.

Footage of the incident hit social media, showing Thunberg being carried by multiple officers. She is let down at one point and then led away by the officers. She does smile at someone off camera once police put her down. As she is carried off, protesters can be heard chanting, “you are not alone.”

Thunberg tweeted last week that she was in the village of Lützerath. She claimed the village would cease to exist if the coal mine expansion was allowed.

“We are currently in Lützerath, a German village threatened to be demolished for an expansion of a coal mine. People have been resisting for years,” she wrote.

Climate strike week 230. We are currently in Lützerath, a German village threatened to be demolished for an expansion of a coal mine. People have been resisting for years. Join us here at 12 or a local protest tomorrow to demand that #LützerathBleibt !#ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/hGrCK6ZQew — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 13, 2023

Police told Sky News on Tuesday that Thunberg has been detained twice so far by police as part of the protests.

According to Sky News:

Police say it is the second time that the Swedish activist, who joined protests on Saturday, has been moved on by police this week in Luetzerath. A spokesperson of the local Aachen police force said Ms Thunberg was part of a group of protesters that “stormed” towards the edge of the open-cast mine, described by officers as “steep and extremely dangerous.”

Thunberg most recently captured headlines after a public feud with influencer Andrew Tate hours before the latter’s arrest over a human trafficking investigation.

Watch above via The Independent.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com