WATCH LIVE: Wednesday White House Press Briefing With Kayleigh McEnany

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday.

On Monday’s press briefing, McEnany faced an onslaught of reporters asking where President Donald Trump was amid nationwide riots.

“Where is the president? Why has he not delivered an address to the nation as many of his predecessors have in a time of domestic crisis?” questioned NBC White House correspondent Geoff Bennett, which prompted McEnany to claim statements “don’t stop anarchy.”

“What stops anarchy is action, and that’s what the president is working on right now,” she declared.

